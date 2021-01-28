Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $917.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of BC opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Brunswick by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

