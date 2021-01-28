Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.40 EPS.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.71.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

