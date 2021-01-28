Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $4.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. Truist increased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.