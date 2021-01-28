BTU Protocol Trading Up 62.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $56.18 million and approximately $7,800.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00897165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.16 or 0.04215430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017709 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

