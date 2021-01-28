Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $253.20 and last traded at $250.09. Approximately 632,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 570,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.99.

Several research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.68.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

