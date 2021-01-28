Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $173.00

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $41,348.92 and $173.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.00900974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.09 or 0.04408954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

BCAC is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

Business Credit Alliance Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Alliance Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

