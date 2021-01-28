Bytecoin Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $30.65 million and approximately $71,884.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

