Bytom Price Tops $0.0780 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $109.62 million and $116.05 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 757% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00404985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,652,086,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,801,119 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

