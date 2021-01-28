BZEdge (BZE) Trading Up 739.6% Over Last Week

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 79.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $943,134.16 and $12.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 739.6% higher against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00133881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00285099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00346600 BTC.

About BZEdge