BZEdge Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 99.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $13.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded up 957.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00064711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00334771 BTC.

BZEdge Profile