C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Cowen

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by Cowen from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.72.

CHRW opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

