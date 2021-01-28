Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) were up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 299,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 528,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.