Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

