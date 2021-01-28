CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.26

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and traded as low as $27.74. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 855,281 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.63.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.48.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.00 million. Analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.