Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Up 10.3%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.89 and last traded at $73.74. Approximately 3,356,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,554,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

