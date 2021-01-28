California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CWT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.56. 265,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,633. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

