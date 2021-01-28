Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.98.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. 2,563,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,479. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calix by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 355,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 347,769 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 56.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after buying an additional 576,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 29.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 277,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calix by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

