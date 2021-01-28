Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Down 5.4%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 2,578,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 836,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.43 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Calix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Calix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

