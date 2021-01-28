Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 263.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,143 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 55,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,328 shares of company stock worth $12,696,954. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

