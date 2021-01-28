Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 632 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $697.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $721.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

