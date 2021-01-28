Cambridge Trust Co. Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 244.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,802 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.17% of Essential Utilities worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

