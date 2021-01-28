Cambridge Trust Co. Has $26.08 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $121.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.