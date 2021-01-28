Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $444.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $470.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

