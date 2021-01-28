Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $88.67 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.