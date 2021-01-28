Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,107 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.48. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTXS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.