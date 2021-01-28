Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 131,896 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,896 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.