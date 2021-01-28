Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,572 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after buying an additional 179,252 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 162,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,686,000 after purchasing an additional 145,988 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

