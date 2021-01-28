Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,298 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 1.53% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

