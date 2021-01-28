Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 430 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.58.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $235.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

