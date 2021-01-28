Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 5,244 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

