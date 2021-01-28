Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 590 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $428.37 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

