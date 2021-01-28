Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

AMD stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

