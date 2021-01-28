Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $122.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

