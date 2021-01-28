Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.