Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 2,495 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,360,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 478,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,969. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

