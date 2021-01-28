Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 3,459 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VTV traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 133,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

