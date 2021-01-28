Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 673 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.26. 16,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

