Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 934 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.43. 84,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,120. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Svb Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.