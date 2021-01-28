Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,915 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,314,305. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Santander downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

