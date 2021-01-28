Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,674 shares during the period. Apollo Investment comprises about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.31% of Apollo Investment worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 34.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 5,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $795.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

