Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.81. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

