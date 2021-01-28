Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

DG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.75. 168,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,423. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

