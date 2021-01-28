Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 270.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.74. 37,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,832. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

