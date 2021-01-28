Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS traded up $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,764. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

