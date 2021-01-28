Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 656.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $209.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day moving average of $188.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

