Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund comprises approximately 1.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter.

RNP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,551. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

