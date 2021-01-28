Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 4.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

BSJQ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. 10,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,027. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

