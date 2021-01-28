Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,597 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,785,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 268,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 189,249 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

