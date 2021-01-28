Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.04. 24,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,174. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $126.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.