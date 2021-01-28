Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 17,253 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,072,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 465,105 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 299,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 122,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

